To the Editor:
At the beginning of Covid, our governor stood before us, assuring he’d follow the science to direct state actions. I really thought we had a “statesman” in our midst.
This week, he wants the legislature to vote on a mask mandate renewal.
Fooled me once.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
