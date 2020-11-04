Football Fever
To the Editor:
I get into college and pro games more than ever! My point at issue, I woke up at 1 a.m. and said loudly, “Don’t touch this” and mumbled at 3:30 a.m. “When did we get a cat!” Whoever created those cheezy commercials is a genius! They’re designed to hit your frontal cortex!
What’s your take on this!
Mike Lee
