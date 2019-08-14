For Crying Out Loud!
To the Editor:
Ron Powers won’t give up. No matter how twisted his “logic” is trying to show otherwise, I’ve never expressed my personal opinion on abortion in the Caledonian-Record.
I’ve written that children do not belong in cages. That statement has nothing to do with abortion although Ron tries to make a connection. I used the word “children.” Ron pounced on that to demand if my use of the word “children” included unborn children.
If someone writes that children should receive the best education possible, I suppose Ron would demand that they specify whether they’re including “unborn children.” If someone writes that children should have healthy meals, I suppose Ron would demand that they specify if that includes unborn children.
Children do not belong in cages! That statement has nothing to do with abortion or unborn children.
Please Ron, you insist I’ve expressed my opinion on abortion in the CR. Go ahead. Tell CR readers what I believe. Clear this up once and for all. Ron wrote that I have an “advocacy of unrestricted abortion.” That’s a lie! Try again, Ron. I’ve never ever expressed my opinion on abortion in the CR.
Ron wrote: “What is manifestly clear here is that Marion doesn’t know beans about logic, theology, or what a reasonable path of discourse is.”
What is manifestly clear is that Ron is being untruthful if he says I’ve expressed my personal opinion on abortion in the CR.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vermont
(0) comments
