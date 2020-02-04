21 for Everthing
To the Editor:
The state wants kids to be 21 to drink or smoke and it should also be 21 to go in the service without parents signatures.
You either think they are adults at 18 or they are not. I would rather see 18 year olds go to bars instead of the party places like toyota hill or where ever the new places are these days where there is no control over them like a bar. I am all for making parents responsible for kids till they are 21 as long as the state gives them the right to control them, like that is going to happen.
Steve fortin
