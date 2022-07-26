The majority of Americans from all walks of life-groups, political party, etc. want the best “For the Children.” It may be the one thing all people can agree on, to ensure they have a bright future, that they can achieve all their dreams and goals. The children learn from the actions and words they hear. “From the mouths of children and infants.” Also, the majority of our nations people can agree we are in a “crisis.” Have we as a nation forgotten the times we pulled together and put aside our differences-the time of war, national/local disasters, “To save a child.”
“Every action of the lack of” for every word spoken affects the children. Are not the children the future? As a nation we are teaching them to hate, to be selfish, force beliefs, “Ask the children.”
Many of us have or know of the loss of a child. The senseless loss of the 19 children in Texas should affect all of us. Is this as a nation what we are doing to our children? How many children have died from drug-related use/crimes? We hear too often the loss of a child.
Have you ever heard, “Think-act for the children.”
