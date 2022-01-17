For the People Act- AKA Voting Rights Bill

This proposed bill, which has already passed the House of Representatives, is about 800 pages long. How many members of Congress have even read it in its entirety? Probably not many. You may have seen some media reports touting their biased line of how it will expand the right to vote. Make no mistake, every American citizen with the exception of convicted felons already has that right! That includes all races, all genders, and all economic groups. Not so publicized, is the potential for widespread abuses and voter fraud that could occur if this becomes law. Think about that possibility when you read some of the provisions such as:
Mandating same day voter registration enabling non-residents to vote;
Allowing everyone to vote by mail (VT may do this) no way of knowing who is actually voting;
Mandates a 15-day window for early voting unneeded, we have absentee voting now;
Allows on-line voter registration impossible to monitor who is registering;
Mandates drop off boxes at various sites to cast your vote no supervision of who is casting ballots;
Allows other persons to drop off your ballot or destroy them;
Provides a way to circumvent showing identification to vote enables voting by ineligible voters.
What is wrong with showing an ID to vote? You already do it to get a driving license, buy liquor, and scads of other things. Voting in person, and showing an ID, clearly is a better idea that would preserve the integrity of our system and prevent abuses. This bill is unnecessary, greatly increases the likelihood of fraudulent ballots being cast, and it should be defeated!
