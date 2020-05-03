Foreign Service Day
To the Editor:
As retired members of the United States Foreign Service, we were proud to represent American interests and values in six countries over our 20+ years of service. We write this as Foreign Service Day was celebrated on May 1, intended to honor our active duty Foreign Service members.
Members of the U.S. Foreign Service are dedicated, hardworking public servants whose mission is to promote American interests, values, and national security. As the new corona-virus pandemic continues its march across the world, members of the Foreign Service have been working around the clock to bring home thousands of Americans stranded abroad.
My colleagues are proud to serve their country. This global pandemic struck at a time when the Foreign Service was already overstretched and understaffed. Numerous critical positions in Washington and at embassies abroad remain vacant.
