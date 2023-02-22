Formally Known As the Library at Lyndon State
To the Editor:
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 10:32 am
Formally Known As the Library at Lyndon State
Recent information from various news sources indicates serious and unbelievable changes being planned for local college libraries.’ Who, in all good intention would consider removing books from an area believed to be the soul of any institution of higher learning?
Of course, unused and dusty books on cumbersome shelves take up valuable space, but there is so much more.. A library is a center for intellectual exploration and growth, for discussion and debate and interactions that take place nowhere else.
Every book on every shelf contributes to the process How could anyone or group dare to interfere with such a process?
Is it economic? a waste of resources someone said. Here are some ideas: I understand that book burning and censorship are becoming popular again. There might be something there to consider. If not, how about just closing the whole thing down and quit pretending anyone really cares? (In the 70s LSC almost became part of the prison system.) I’m sure the buildings are worth a lot.
Why even have a college? TV ads offer degrees of all sorts for a small down payment and it all only takes a year or so. Everyone has a computer, right?
Dr. Frank Green
Professor Emeritus:
Lyndon State College
East Burke, Vt.
