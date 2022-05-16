“Fort Bragg Is a Drag”

After the White supremacist terrorist massacre in Buffalo, New York on May 14, 2022, isn’t it finally time for the city of Fort Bragg, California to change its name?
No more lame and laughable excuses, Fort Bragg! Allowing this town in Mendocino County to continue to be named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg is evil, not to mention extremely divisive, blatantly racist, and unnecessarily provocative. And… California was never part of the Confederacy!
Fort Bragg’s city council members have the power to ditch the name Fort Bragg by a simple majority vote, but the current council members have inexplicably chosen not to do so. Give them a call at (707) 961-2823.
