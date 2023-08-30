Fortunate & Grateful
To The Editor:
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 1:13 pm
To The Editor:
I’ve been fortunate to live 86 years in this area; St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Waterford, Barnet and Danville. First, the scenery is beautiful; buildings, old houses, churches, a museum and much more. Also, Catamount Arts for having shows and concerts throughout the year. St. Johnsbury is the only First Night North in Vermont. Other wonderful things available to us are the Lyndonville Fair, Danville Fair, Joe’s Pond and Harvey’s Lake.
For the last 60+ years I’ve been involved with sports, coaching, umpiring many baseball games including Little-League, Babe Ruth and softball.
So fortunate for high school sports teams in St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Danville and Concord. Many championships in baseball, football, basketball, track and field, softball, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, volleyball and frisbee. A big thank you the the hundreds of coaches for teaching them fundamental team works and sportsmanship.
I’ve been fortunate to have many friends like Dick Bedor, Brian Beddie, Craig Beck, Brent Beck and many more to bring me to different sporting events. I’ve also been fortunate to watch several athletes in different sporting events. So much talent for a small area. I’ve seen so many state championships in different sports.
I can’t forget the fans, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters and friends for attending all those events. Parents, keep cheering and supporting all your kids.
Finally, a big thank you to The Caledonian-Record for covering all sporting events. It’s all about the kids.
Al “Scoop” Dunn
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
