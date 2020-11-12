Fortunate to Have a Real Local Newspaper
To the Editor:
Thanks are due to the Caledonian-Record for their excellent and timely coverage of covid-19 in the Northeast Kingdom and the North Country. Our newspaper had done the region a great service by staying on top of infections and potential outbreaks and putting that news front and center to keep us all informed. And of course the Caledonian covers all sorts of other news as well.
At times, we take this fine newspaper for granted. More and more, small towns are losing their local papers. If you lived in another part of the country, you might not have daily access to local news stories filed by real local reporters. You might be forced to get your news from sources such as national cable networks or syndicated radio programs, many of which are biased in their outlook and none of which cover local news.
I urge all citizens to support the Caledonian-Record by subscribing to the physical or the electronic version of the newspaper. Also, if you patronize a local business after seeing one of their ads in the paper, let them know about it. Our newspaper has been keeping residents of this area informed since 1837. That’s close to two centuries. Let’s do our part to keep the Caledonian around for many more years to come.
