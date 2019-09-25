Fossil Fuel Advocates Hypocrisies Exposed
To the Editor:
This is in response to John McClaughry’s opinion piece “Climate Activist Hypocrisies Exposed.” John has stumbled upon two “aha!” moments.
McClaughy writes that none of the renewable technologies could exist without fossil fuels in their manufacturing processes. That is to say, solar panels are produced in factories powered by oil and gas. This is true, but pointless. Why?
Look, while it’s true that NASA, for instance, still relies on good old-fashion combustion to deliver its payload of supplies to the International Space Station – the Station itself is the most complex scientific and engineering project in history, and it is powered entirely by the sun. And someday, soon, even NASA’s 44 million horsepower booster will become an historical curiosity.
Yes, we will, for a time, continue to rely on combustion-based manufacturing in order to produce the very solar panels and other renewable technologies that will eventually replace combustion-based manufacturing and energy generation. How quickly that happens is up to all of us. We call this “transition,” and it is inevitable. It’s part of the evolutionary thrust that propels us forward.
McClaughry notes that we rely on subsidies to support renewable industries. He writes: “The classic example is the current cornucopia of subsidies for Big Wind – notably the 2.3 cents per kwhr Production Tax Credit – and Big Solar. Without the taxpayer-financed lifeblood of those fiercely lobbied subsidies, there wouldn’t be enough demand to enrich a renewable energy ‘Industry.’ Here’s an apt conclusion from a major industrialist: ‘If the market signaled that consumers value energy from solar panels more than energy from oil and gas, the solar energy industry wouldn’t need to pursue profits by political means, in seeking subsidies from energy consumers and taxpayers.’”
Renewable industries do rely on subsidies. And well they should for the time being. I don’t see McClaughry complaining about the obscene subsidies gifted upon the fossil fuel industries, and not just during the initial stages of their development over a century ago. According to the IMF, the world spent $4.7 trillion – or 6.3 percent of global GDP – in 2015 to subsidize fossil fuel use, a figure it estimated rose to $5.2 trillion in 2017.What’s good for the goose… .
McClaughry expresses concern about environmental groups themselves profiting from this push for renewables. How is that any different from the way the Ethan Allen Institute finds its own funding sources to promote its own agenda? Or are you all working pro bono? If so, my apologies. If not, get real.
McClaughry, and others, can continue to make this solely about climate change, but I have yet to meet anyone – of any political persuasion – who would not choose renewables over fossil fuels in order to clean up our drinking water and the air we breathe; prevent billions of gallons of “proprietary” fracking chemicals from being pumped into our dwindling groundwater supplies; slow to a trickle the obscene subsidies taxpayers give to fossil fuel industries; polluting our oceans and seas; sending our youngest, brightest and most promising to fight wars over Middle East black gold… the list is familiar and uncommonly long.
This is so much more than about climate change, but because you can’t throw a whole lot of studies or data at me to show that fossil fuels are clean and safe in any respect, you instead throw feints and try to make this solely about climate change. Well, it’s not.
There are a host of reasons why we should stop pushing back against technological evolution, especially at this critical juncture in our own evolution. We’ve never – in the history of mankind – done that before, and the only reason it is happening now is because of special interest groups who profit from our misfortune, and who profit from 18th-century combustion technologies, and who have their hands firmly in the pockets of our politicians, none of whom live even remotely close to refineries and fracking fields.
Jeffrey Reel
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
(1) comment
And on the off chance that John McClaughry believes my numbers to be over-stated, let me provide clarification:
IMF Working Paper: "Global Fossil Fuel Subsidies Remain Large: An Update Based on Country-Level Estimates." May 2019.
The IMF found that direct and indirect subsidies for coal, oil and gas in the U.S. alone reached $649 billion in 2015. Pentagon spending that same year was “merely” $599 billion.
The study defines “subsidy” very broadly, as many economists do. It accounts for the “differences between actual consumer fuel prices and how much consumers would pay if prices fully reflected supply costs plus the taxes needed to reflect environmental costs” and other damage, including premature deaths from air pollution.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.