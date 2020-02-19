Fossil Fuel Welfare State

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Lately much has been written about the climate crisis in the editorial page of the Caledonian Record. There are those who dispute the fact that the climate crisis is real. Some believe it is not severe enough to take action. Still others believe that action is necessary, just not by the government because they believe in limited government and free market solutions. Renewable energy particularly seems to ignite the ire of these folks. Yet, when it comes to fossil fuels, I noticed that their beliefs in limited government and free market solutions go up in smoke.
To be fair, some of those who oppose government subsidies for green energy may be unaware of the amount of subsidy that the fossil fuel industry receives from the government. The International Monetary Fund estimated that the fossil fuel industry received $5.2 trillion worth of subsidies in 2017. This was approximately 6.5% of the world’s GDP. Obviously some will dispute this figure, but they cannot dispute that governments, including the United States, subsidize fossil fuels. In fact, Forbes reported that fossil fuels account for 85% of all global subsidies.
One argument against subsidizing renewable energy is that it artificially lowers the cost of production. However, the US government does the exact same thing for fossil fuels. The Interior Department allows companies to avoid paying market-based royalty rates for the oil and gas they extract from public lands because of its antiquated pricing program. This results in an annual revenue loss for the US treasury totally tens of millions of dollars.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.