Four Socialists
To the Editor:
Amazing how these 4 survive in Congress!
There are so many people following these 4 socialist/ fascist women it is scary, because we all know it is not real Americans that is falling for all the bull they spew out of their mouths. Luckily there are not enough followers to put any one of them any where near the white house, congress is bad enough for them to be. It is so scary to listen to what is being proposed for our country where they want just like the rest of the liberals in our country wants to let all the people from Mexico and south to come here whether they are able to support themselves to be able to come here in the USA and get on the welfare merry-go-round to live free of charge and have the rest of us working people pay for their living. At this point we have enough of those people on the merry-go-round without adding a whole lot more for the working people to pay for.
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
