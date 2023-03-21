Fourth Grader from Florida Needs Help!
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Dear people of the great state of Vermont,
Hello! I am 4th grade student in Miami, Florida. Our class is learning about the United States, and I will be teaching our school about the State of Vermont. In the end of April, I will create a display board for our school social studies fair that I hope will make you proud. Although I have gathered facts about your state from books and websites, I think that I can receive the best information from the people who live there. This is why I’m writing to you.
I am hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best and unique things in your state. You might consider sending items such as postcards, pictures, family stories, state folklore, souvenirs, newspaper article, or any other unique items that would be useful or show your state pride.
Here are a few questions:
• What first brought your family there?
• What does Vermont produce to export?
• What is your favorite part of living in Vermont?
• What do people do for fun?
• What animals live there that we may not find anywhere else?
• Favorite Vermont food recipes or dishes?
• Favorite team sports in Vermont?
• What kind of food ingredients does Vermont produce?
I will need to gather all of the information by the second week of April. You can mail these items to my school with the address below.
I really appreciate your help!
Isabela DeRosa
Mrs. Cordovi, 4th grade class
The Cushman School
592 NE 60th St. Miami, Fl. 33137
