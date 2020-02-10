Against Corruption and Income Inequality
To the Editor:
Next week, Granite Staters will make an important choice – not just to decide who will lead our country for the next four years, but to decide what values we decide to honor and live by. That is why we are proud to both support Elizabeth Warren’s campaign for President, and her vision of a country that puts power back into the hands of working families, invests in our students, and builds an America where everyone has an equal opportunity.
It starts by supporting unions and working Americans, through Elizabeth’s plan for the largest expansion of workers rights since the New Deal. Her comprehensive agenda for workers would reinstate overtime policies cut under the current administration, and provide the first minimum wage increase for Granite Staters in over a decade. For Jill, as a union member, she would importantly strengthen unions ability to collectively bargain. As Elizabeth often says, unions built the middle class and will rebuild the middle class – now, we need to give them the tools to do so.
And Elizabeth knows that rebuilding the middle class requires investing in this generation – and it will take an investment in our next generation, too. As a former public school teacher, Elizabeth understands that education doesn’t start or end simply at K-12. That’s why she’s released plans to not only invest in public education, but to provide universal early education and public two, four-year, and technical college to every student in America. These plans would be life changing for so many Granite State children and their families – and demonstrates Elizabeth’s profound understanding that an investment in our children is an investment in our country.
We are proud to support Elizabeth, because she has shown that our fight is her fight. As President, Elizabeth will ensure that we achieve the values our country aspires to – a democracy that works for all of us. That’s an American dream we can all sign on to.
We believe Elizabeth will bring Americans back together and unite us against corruption and income inequality.
Rep. Sue Ford
Easton, New Hampshire
Jill Brewer
Franconia, New Hampshire
