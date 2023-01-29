Franconia Loses Valued Employee

On January 8, 2023, the Town of Franconia said goodbye to one it’s most valued employees, Kim Cowles. Kim had been an employee of the Town for the past fifteen years in several capacities. Starting in the Recreation Department, she transitioned to Buildings and Grounds Director and then to the Town Administrator position.
Though Kim would be the first person to insist that all the goals which were accomplished under her tenure were actually team efforts, the community recognizes that she has been the driving force behind turning many of these goals into reality. Here is a list of the major accomplishments:
Leveled the playing field at Dow Park; First wooden playground and present playground; Maintained Dow section of Gale River Trail; Gazebo; Pavillion; Dow clock maintenance and decorations; Christmas party at Town Hall; Maintenance schedule created for all 9 town buildings; Rink resurfacing twice; Preparing ice on rink in the middle of the night; New warming hut and visitor center;
Also: More parking at Town Hall; Town Hall refurbishment including floor, acoustics, lighting and windows; Maintaining and improving Iron Furnace Interpretative Center Park; Upgraded and maintained Gale River Trail; Applied for, received and implemented many grants; Improved and maintained Fox Hill Park Trails; Created signage for the parks; Coordinated countless annualTown events including Touch a Truck, Wobble Gobble, Race to the Face; Enabled the frisbee golf course; Flags on poles around town;Planning and coordinating use of Town facilities;
Kim’s decades as a resident, parent, fire fighter and co-business owner (with her husband Tim) of the Franconia Sports Shop gave her an insight into the community that translated into great success in these endeavors. She built positive relationships with the town’s youth, parents, seniors and business owners alike.
The townspeople owe her a debt of gratitude for a job well done.
