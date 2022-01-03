Fraudulent Fraud Claims
To the Editor:
If there is one thing I hope we can agree on regardless of our political leanings is that free and fair election are vital for a healthy democracy. About three out of four Republicans, however, believe that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election and only “lost” because of rampant voter fraud.
The Associated Press (AP) conducted an exhaustive investigation of every potential case of voter fraud in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Their review took months to complete and involved over 300 election officers in these six battleground states.
Fewer than 475 ballots were identified as potentially fraudulent, which is only 0.15% of President Biden’s victory margin in the six battleground states. Even if every potential fraudulent ballot was truly fraudulent and for Biden, the outcome of the election would not change.
Besides proving that voter fraud is rare, the AP’s review showed that the 475 cases were isolated incidences and that there was not any widespread, systematic voter fraud. As with all previous voter fraud investigations and recounts, this review resulted in more evidence that the 2020 presidential election was the most secure election in our nation’s history.
The premise of Republicans claim that voter fraud cost Donald Trump reelection was also debunked by the AP’s review as it found that Republicans or acknowledged Trump voters have been charged with voter fraud. So Republicans are just as prone to it as Democrats and they most likely canceled each other out.
The AP’s review once again validates the dozens of state and federal courts—including judges appointed by Donald Trump—that have rejected all claims of extensive, coordinated voter fraud. And why Donald Trump’s Attorney General William Barr and former United States Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs concluded that the 2020 presidential election was the most secure in American history.
Allies of Donald Trump continue to spread baseless conspiracy theories about rampant voter fraud that has become the catalyst for Republicans enacting laws that remove nonpartisan election procedures and officers. Any Republican who supported the certification of the 2020 presidential election in their state is now facing a primary opponent from a Trump-backed Republican candidate who supported overturning the 2020 election. AP correspond Nicholas Riccardi chronicled Republican’s effort to politicize elections in an article that appeared in the December 31st edition of The Caledonian Record.
As Colorado’s secretary of state Jena Griswold said, Republican’s effort to establish partisan elections is analogous to “putting an arsonist in charge of the fire department.”
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.