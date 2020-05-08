Free & Fair Elections?

To the Editor:

The US Constitution’s 15th Amendment guarantees all citizens the right to vote. But until the Voting Rights Act of 1965, literacy tests suppressed voting in many states.

Many hurdles for pandemic-wary NH voters promise novel forms of voter suppression.

Hooray! The Governor and Secretary of State say anyone can vote absentee — just claim a disability (fear of Coronavirus).

