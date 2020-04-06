Free Internet Access
To the Editor:
I’ve been reading with interest the debate over whether or not the Caledonian-Record should offer free internet access to their readers.
People are not seeing the big picture! Newspapers across the country are closing due to the decrease in readership. Rather than driving into town each morning during the pandemic, I recently ordered a 13-week subscription to the CR that arrives in my mailbox each morning. This is a win-win-win for me … I don’t have to break quarantine, I still receive my newspaper and I support our local newspaper for 92 cents a day!
I wonder if the same people who think it should be offered for free have contacted their cable television carrier to ask the same of them. Have they asked their senators to take a pay cut like the rest of us?
