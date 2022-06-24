Freedom From Religion

The Littleton Selectboard exhibited a dangerous lack of clear thinking and humanity when they voted to ”invite clergy to open future meetings.”
Any religious figure invited to speak at a selectboard meetings should decline, understanding the inappropriateness of proselytizing at a town meeting.
Does Ms. Gendreau not understand that a religious expression that was to her “really refreshing” might be to another an unwanted emission? Does Roger Emerson not understand that the selectboard vote is not acceptable as long as there is no ‘backlash” or “controversy” where the board would “have to explain ourselves” ?
Do the selectboard members not understand the importance of separation of church and state?
Do the selectboard members have no knowledge of the history of religious persecution?
Do the selectboard members not understand that christian prayers marginalize non-christians, who may be threatened or simply irritated by being forced to listen to christian beliefs?
Would it seem appropriate if an atheist board member suggested non-clergy readings before selectboard meetings, for example, Freud?
“The common man cannot imagine this Providence otherwise than in the figure of an enormously exalted father. Only such a being can understand the needs of the children of men and be softened by their prayers and placated by the signs of their remorse. The whole thing is so patently infantile, so foreign to reality, that to anyone with a friendly attitude to humanity it is painful to think that the great majority of mortals will never be able to rise above this view of life. It is still more humiliating to discover how large a number of people living to-day, who cannot but see that this religion is not tenable, nevertheless try to defend it piece by piece in a series of pitiful rearguard actions.”
Of course not.
The Littleton selectboard needs to keep religious and areligious speakers out of its meetings.
