Freedom Is a Two-way Street
To the Editor:
I am getting a little tired of those demonstrating that requiring masks or vaccinations is a threat to their Constitutional rights. Perhaps they should consider the rights of the others involved.
What about the right of store owners to protect the health of employees by requiring masks? What about the right of school systems to consider the health of most of its students by requiring masks rather than capitulating to a few protesters? What about the right of an employer to require masks to prevent massive absenteeism from Covid? Do airlines have the right to require masks in to reduce transmission of Covid in an enclosed space?
Don’t like stores requiring masks? You have a right to shop at a different store. Feel schools should not require masks? You are free to home-school your kids. Have a problem with employers requiring vaccinations for their work force. You have the right to find another job. Don’t want to wear a mask on a plane? You have a right to seek other means of transportation.
When I was a kid, everybody got the measles, mumps, and chicken pox. Polio was just becoming a problem. As a result of mass vaccinations, these diseases are a thing of the past. Covid will continue to be with us until we attack this virus in a similar fashion. Putting an end to a pandemic is a medical problem, not a civil rights issue. If a person is still intent on demonstrating about curtailment of civil rights, carry your signs outside of the state legislatures that a passing laws to reduce voter turnout.
Robert J. O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.