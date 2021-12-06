Freedom is Living in Your Home
To the Editor:
As I watch the Build Back Better Act wind its way through Congress, my hopes for its success have ebbed and flowed. As a disabled person who works with other disabled people, I have a special interest in the proposed funding for Home & Community Based Services (HCBS), which pays for assistants to come to your home.
While the reduction of Biden’s originally proposed $400 billion for HCBS to $150 billion was disappointing, that’s still twice as much as has been budgeted for this program over the past 40 years. The increased funding will accomplish two very important things: many more disabled people will be able to remain in their homes instead of having to live with family or be institutionalized; and it will provide livable wages to the attendants that work directly with older people and those of us with disabilities. Increasing this pool of workers is essential.
But HCBS is Medicaid-based. Many people have too much money to qualify for Medicaid but cannot pay for home care themselves. They have to impoverish themselves to be eligible for Medicaid based in-home services.
Vermont has an answer to this dilemma, called the Participant Directed Attendant Care (PDAC) program. It is not Medicaid based. The problem is that funding has been frozen for several years. Unlike Medicaid, which blends federal and state dollars, PDAC funding comes solely from the state, giving the legislature an incentive to underfund (or even eliminate) the program.
I am thrilled that the Build Back Better bill, when implemented, will fortify and bolster our in-home care services. I would be ecstatic if the PDAC program was also bolstered to help those not Medicaid eligible to live safely and securely in our homes.
Charlie Murphy
Bennington, Vt.
