Freedom Isn’t Free

To the Editor:
To the Editor:
When I read, hear or talk about the NH Free State movement I can’t help but get frustrated. While I’m not a NH sales or income tax fan, our nation, state, county and local governments need funding to maintain our communities. Maybe through a Rooms & Meals Tax on adult use cannabis or revenue from unclaimed bottle bill funds. Let’s try new ways.
With that revenue we can do great things. We can support police and fire departments because we want to safeguard our neighborhoods. We can support our public schools because we want modern facilities with caring staff to educate a population who has a right to learn a skill, trade or have further educational career goals. We can ensure women’s personal rights and protect our children from predators. We can support our military for national defense, veterans who served bravely and families of others who paid the price for our freedom. These are simple but great things. And yet Free Staters disrespect them all. They want to dismantle government and let us become the lawless “wild west”from days of old. They even advocate secession and sedition. I now call them Free-Loaders because Free Staters want freedom, but on someone else’s dime. And especially on Sept 11th, my frustration says - speak out.
The North Country is special place because we are all here for the quality of life. Where we all have been willing to pay a price to make it special. Each in our own unique way - business building, volunteering, serving, educating, safeguarding, even tax paying. Let’s work together to protect it. #Neverforget
Timothy Egan
Sugar Hill, N. H.
