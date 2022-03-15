Freedom & Unity
To the Editor:
I am writing to express my deep appreciation to Adrianne Hutchin for her March 11 Letter to the Editor titled, ‘Our Russian Community Members.’ In this letter she brings to our attention the verbal abuse/shunning happening to local Russian members of our community. Shameful that people are so quick to judge.
What is happening in Ukraine is wrong. The Ukrainian people should be able to live as a free people, just as we enjoy here.
This well-written letter pointed out what should be obvious to all of us. We don’t discriminate against our fellow community members. Our state motto, ‘Freedom and Unity’, is what should be at the forefront of any discussion. We respect people. We listen to different views. We don’t automatically censor, ‘other’ people, and discriminate. We need to provide an example for our children. People can and should have differing views. That’s a healthy community that learns from one another. It should not be you either tow the majority line or you are cancelled from participating in society. In America we have the freedom and responsibility to ask questions of what’s happening in our name. We need to take a step back before jumping on the never-ending war bandwagon.
We can agree to disagree, but we should still try to respect one another. It concerns me greatly that people have been so quick to ‘other’ people if they don’t hold the ‘approved’ mainstream current narrative.
We also need to check our American exceptionalism. Our military industrial complex has caused much harm in many countries. Many innocent citizens were unnecessary casualties based upon flawed reasoning and rationale sold as the solution. Some Americans find comfort that it is happening somewhere else. This is a weak stance. We need to contemplate what is being done on behalf of the United States. Contemplate what your tax dollars are funding.
We need to stop pitting Americans against each other. Stop the left/right paradigm. We are so quick to judge one another. Is that what we want for our children and their children? That’s not a future.
We are stronger when we can talk through and debate issues of our time. I believe there is more good in this world than bad. People have the right and responsibility to ask questions about things done in their name. Don’t skirt your responsibility as it impacts all of us.
As American citizens we have a responsibility to make our voices heard and say no more war for profits. We want peace. If you don’t stand up for your own liberty and freedom you will lose it too. We are by no means a perfect nation. As Americans we have the ability, and responsibility, to come together, and stand for our freedoms. Stop letting the soundbites, tweets, and click bate divide us. We have the ability to make change from the bottom up. We need to stop delegating our civic responsibilities to others. We need to stop the erosion of our freedoms. The Constitution and the Bill of Rights matter to all of us. Read them. Teach your children about them.
I would also like to recommend that everyone watch the 2006 documentary film, ‘The Singing Revolution’. Hundreds of thousands of Estonians gathered publicly between 1986 and 1991, in an effort to end decades of Soviet occupation, coming together in song. It is a powerful film full of many lessons for all people regarding non-violent resistance.
Peace, freedom and liberty for all people.
Allison Cassavechia
Newark, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.