Freeloaders cannot make a state free. Freeloaders’ constant effort is to attack the structure and reputation of the state. They want to cripple the state and then condemn private citizens to do tasks that government does on our behalf.
I offer a tiny sample of the things citizens would have to do themselves if the Freeloader infection spreads. See if you want to work your job and then do these for the rest of your life.
Government constructs and maintains highways on our behalf. Do you want to fill pot holes or plow streets after work? Government manages sewage efficiently and effectively. Do you have time, knowledge, and interest to handle your family’s sewage? Veteran’s Affairs takes care of millions of people every year. Will you care for them? If not you, then who? Our Postal Service delivers more mail than all private carriers combined and fights mail fraud. Want to add mail delivery to your own job? Local stations use the Federal Weather Service. Do away with government and the local Weather forecast will be Bob and Betty newscasters staring at the sky looking for rain. Can you predict the weather?
Freeloaders reject community and focus responsibility on individuals alone because they have a wrongheaded view of the state. A “State” is a nexus of communal responsibilities that protects and builds many things including freedom. It is a cooperative organization that insures our freedom. Responsibility and cooperation are never free because they demand our time, energy, and money; nevertheless, they are essential to freedom. Befuddled Freeloaders haven’t learned this lesson of government. Maybe they can redirect their public school education and put it to better use, say for example, by protecting the freedom of new immigrants and the poor.
