Frequent Flyer
To The Editor,
I’m writing to comment on some of the posts by Thomas W. King of Shaftsbury. Mr. King is a bit of a frequent flyer on these pages. His comments usual go to the same topics. Republicans are bad. Marijuana is good. Gov. Scott is VERY BAD. That is not to say I don’t enjoy his letters, as I often get a chuckle out of them. He once referred to Gov. Scott as a “radical right-wing Republican”. I actually laughed out loud on that one. (I would suggest he tune in Fox between 8-11pm to see what they really look like).
One of his latest letters complaint that seniors have to pay taxes on their social security and it’s because of Gov. Scott. Mr. King may not know that in 2018 Gov. Scott proposed a change in that law and now seniors earning under $60,000 do not pay taxes on SS. That happened because the legislature agreed with the governor and voted the change. Despite Mr. King’s fixation on Gov. Scott, please note it is the legislature that votes on laws.
So let’s look at the VT legislature. The senate has 30 members. 22 are Democrats plus 2 what I call Uber Democrats, AKA, Progressives. The House has 150 members, with Democrats at 95, Ubers at 7 and a few Independents bouncing around. With these majorities, the Democrats and Ubers can pass ANY BILL THEY WANT. They also have enough votes to over-ride any veto Gov. Scott tries to use. They control the legislature.
