Fresh Voice in Politics
To the Editor:
My name is Max Demaine and I am announcing a write in campaign as a Democrat for the Vermont house of Representatives. I am 12 years old, and while I cannot vote I still want to have a voice and for this reason I announce this campaign.
I have a four part platform. First, we need to make sure that everyone has access to Broadband internet. If people have the option to work remotely, our Coronavirus cases will remain level to 0 or close to it. Secondly, we need more polling stations and for longer hours because everyone needs to be able to vote and in some communities this can be very hard to do and discourages voters from being active in their community. Thirdly, we need to lower our prison population especially for People Of The Greater Majority (POTGM) which means Black, Latinx, Asian, Native American and other marginalized People. We need to do this because the proportion of POTGM to white people in prisons is way out of wack compared to their percent of the population in Vermont. Lastly, we need to make sure that there are more electric vehicle charging stations so that our #1 polluter in the state, driving, is reduced. We need to be greener and can become net zero in the future.
We don’t want to deal with natural disasters that make it impossible to live on the East Coast and other places that are being threatened by worsening disasters. If that happens people will need to come here that cannot fit into the current housing situation in the state. I hope that you will vote for me in this coming election to the Vermont House Of Representatives.
