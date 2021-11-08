Friday’s Letters Revisited
To the Editor:
I believe Friday’s’ letters to editor were the best whether one believes the writers or not. Actually after reading all of these: “Beliefs; A Conversation; To Live in Fear; More Afraid of Climate Change Solutions”; one may not know what to believe. Also in Thursday’s letters “Thank You” I say, also “Thank You Joe Biden”. Can’t wait to see Saturday’s weekend edition. Those of you who may have never written pro or con: Why don’t you join in and play a part in Democracy.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
