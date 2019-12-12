From St. J. to L.A.
To the Editor:
Mr. and Mrs. George H. [George (1859-1938) and Sarah (1855-1936)] Graves of St. Johnsbury made the cross-country move to The Southland in the early years of the 20th century and in the first year of the establishment of Van Nuys, California. A Tues. Feb. 23, 1926 surprise party given to the couple on the occasion of their 46th wedding portrays a glowing tribute of the St. Johnsbury husband and wife: “Mr. and Mrs. Graves were married in St. Johnsbury, Vt. in 1880, and are both natives of that state. They came to [the] Van Nuys [neighborhood in The City of Los Angeles] in the year of its foundation [1911], passed through all of the vicissitudes of its pioneer days and have observed all the steps of its progress to its present-day importance. During this time they have established a reputation for sterling character and have thereby acquired and retained a wide circle of friends. Mr. Graves is an elder emeritus of the [First Presbyterian Church of Van Nuys].” (“Surprise on Wedding Anniversary,” The Van Nuys News, Van Nuys, Calif., Fri. Feb. 26, 1926, at p. 4).
In 1911, George and Sarah Graves would have arrived from New England to find the moderate and sunny climate of Southern California; the citrus and palm trees and the ubiquitous rose bushes native to Van Nuys; and the then agricultural economy of and many operational farms in The San Fernando Valley. Van Nuys was named for Isaac Newton Van Nuys (1836-1912), a San Fernando Valley banker/farmer/rancher. In popular culture, Van Nuys (and its famous namesake Van Nuys Boulevard) was widely known from the 1950s to the 1970s for its car cruising nights along the boulevard on a loop between Ventura Boulevard and Roscoe Boulevard, with the drive-in portion of Bob’s Big Boy Restaurant a landmark stop along the route. A longer Los Angeles version of the Scale City vehicular outing of “pulling a Mainie” along Main Street in St. Johnsbury from back in the day. Today, Van Nuys Airport is an important engine of economic growth for the area with a very busy private passenger jet and general aviation business.
Mr. and Mrs. Graves were laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California in March 1938 and in April 1936, respectively. By the 1926 Van Nuys News account, they were great ambassadors of Scale City virtues in their new found home of Van Nuys.
