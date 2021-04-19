From Treasure to Trash? No!
To the Editor:
As a long time NH outdoor enthusiast and member of my family’s waterfront property on Forest Lake in Whitefield, I urge you to support HB 177 - the bill to prohibit new landfills within two miles of any New Hampshire state park. Even though I am not a resident of the State, its beauty has been a HUGE part of my life for the past 50+ years.
Our entire family and friends so look forward to enjoying the peace, the solitude, and the fresh air while we are in the Granite State. Whether we are at the idyllic family cottage on pristine Forest Lake, picnicking in the beauty of Crawford Notch State Park, or just leisurely perusing the shops on the streets of towns like Littleton, Lincoln, and North Conway, our time in the Granite State is ALWAYS cherished.
HB 177 will protect not only Forest Lake State park but all of the treasured state parks from the environmental insults that come with trash dumps: desecration of the inherent beauty of New Hampshire; disgustingly repulsive odors; toxic spills leading to contaminated water; noise and safety concerns of incessant heavy truck traffic, and waste from seagull scavengers that dirties our lakes and streams.
The recent bipartisan effort in the House passed this very important Bill. As such, I suggest you appeal to your senators to work with their respective colleagues across the aisle to do the same. HB 177 will help keep New Hampshire’s treasures from becoming New England’s trash receptacle.
I humbly thank you for considering my opinion, and please help pass HB177 into law.
Respectfully,
Cliff Cayer
Bristol, Conn. & Whitefield, N. H.
