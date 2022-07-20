Full Disclosure

Jonathan Dowds’ well-written column (7/19) makes the case for the State requiring Vermont utilities to purchase lots more renewable energy, and “at least double our goals for in-state renewable generation by 2030.” By “renewable energy”, he does not mean HydroQuebec power, that now provides 66% of Vermont’s electricity consumption. He means in-state “new wind and solar”, which he wants us to believe have “near zero generating costs”.
What his column doesn’t tell readers is that Mr. Dowds is one of five registered lobbyists for Renewable Energy Vermont, the industry lobbying group aggressively pressing for more subsidies for the wind and solar developers that underwrite his organization.
The arguments Mr. Dowds makes deserve to be debated, but this newspaper would do a service by making it clear that he is a paid industry spokesman looking out for the interests of his industry. Nothing wrong with that, but readers deserve to know it.
