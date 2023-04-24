Further Revitalization of the NEK? Possible
To the Editor:
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 11:32 am
Further Revitalization of the NEK? Possible
To the Editor:
Beta technologies recently has made intentions clear to look into buying Caledonia County State Airport. This would be one of the best investments coming to the NEK in a while. Innovation of Beta Technologies is instrumental. What was once seen as a piper dream of developing electric aircrafts is no more. Beta has gone above and beyond in helping to pioneer such a field.
If such an investment does occur, economic development via job growth will translate to increased flow of revenue meaning local businesses win; educational opportunities could become enriched through the Academy and LI could utilize CTE programs to possibly coordinate with Beta on electric plane projects; and the bringing of Beta could allow for other technological companies to startup or move new tech companies into the area.
All of these will allow for an increased flow of jobs to a region needing increased development. I heavily encourage the sale of the Caledonia County State Airport to Beta Technologies to help both the NEK and Vermont flourish further.
Chase Empsall
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
