Future Direction of NKHS
To the Editor:
I am writing on behalf of the Board of Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) to thank those who responded to the last letter to the editor and volunteered their time to participate in one of our standing committees. The Children’s and Adult Mental Health Standing Committees now have the appropriate number and composition to meet the Department of Mental Health (DMH) requirements and we are one step closer to completing our Corrective Action Plan. We are all working hard to address the problems for which we were cited and to identify and treat the root causes. We are looking at all aspects of education in the agency from onboarding to ongoing across all departments and at all levels. We are examining processes, trying to identify ways to enhance communications within and between teams. We are examining recruitment and retention issues. We have presented a plan to the State which was accepted and now we are working on doing what we indicated we would do in the defined timeline. We recently presented our first set of required documents to the state showing what and how we were making changes in the agency and any demonstrable effects related to these changes. Since most of the things we have been working on relate to personnel management, documentation and internal policies marked changes may not be noted by those outside NKHS. We hope that some of the process changes we have made will be noted in smoother transitions between providers, more careful follow up after crises and the general sense that NKHS is working together as a team with their clients to identify changes in behavior before they escalate to crises.
The larger and more difficult issues that we are working on, the changes that would be obvious in the community involve increasing our capacity to provide services. Streamlining processes, improving communication, prevention of escalating behavior may improve efficiency but without enough providers, particularly licensed clinicians the agency will function with a wait list for services that may grow if post pandemic demand outstrips NKHS ability to maintain current and recruit additional staff. DMH is monitoring our personnel policies, employee turnover and recruitment efforts as part of the process of restoring our designated status. But they cannot provide us with qualified candidates who will work in our agency or the necessary funding to allow us to offer better compensation.
We are working to find ways to increase our funding. Like the other Designated Agencies in the state who provide mental health services, we have not seen cost of living increases in our funding and are expected to provide today’s services at yesterday’s cost. We are not the only DA that is struggling. We are just doing it under the threat of dedesignation. We have written to our state representatives to ask for a 5% increase in funding for all Designated Agencies and hope that you will join us in this effort to improve services in our communities.
As we work on these issues to regain our designated status, the Board of NKHS is actively recruiting a new executive director. To aid us in this search, we have hired Julie Tessler and Simone Rueschemeyer as consultants. Both women also hold jobs with Vermont Care Partners and have an intimate knowledge of the DA system in Vermont. As we start the process in earnest, we expect to reach out to community partners to participate in the process through study groups and forums. In the meantime, we would like to pose and invite responses from everyone on the two questions that have already been addressed to staff and standing committee members:
1. What kind of person do you think should lead NKHS? What are important character traits or behaviors? What skills would be helpful to staff, clients and community partners? What skills or work experience do you think are important?
2. How do you think the recruitment process should work? How should the consumer voice be included? How should the community be involved?
Your thoughts can be forwarded to the search committee through dniemira@comcast.net,
Thank you for your support now and through the years.
Denise Niemira, MD
Newport, Vt.
Board Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.