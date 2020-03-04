Future of Flood Insurance?
To the Editor:
On Feb. 28 in a letter to the editor, Kurt Nygren of Sutton called me a liar. He wrote, “There is no foundation for her comments on the Flood Insurance.” He continued, “It has been stated that rolling back flood regulations would prohibit Lyndonville from participating in The National Flood Insurance Program. That more than 50 property owners would loose (sic) the value of their properties. Not so,” wrote Mr. Nygren.
Please note the following quote from a letter dated Dec. 9, written by Molly Lucia Kaput, Senior Emergency Management Specialist, FEMA Region 1. Ms. Kaput wrote, “A community eligible for the sale of flood insurance which repeals its flood plain management regulations, allows its regulations to lapse, or amends its regulations so that they no longer meet the minimum requirements shall be suspended from the program.”
Please note the quote from David Snedeker, executive director of NVDA, in a letter dated Jan. 7 written to the Lyndon Planning Commission. Mr. Snedeker wrote, “If Lyndon was to become ineligible for participation in NFIP, no one would be able to purchase flood insurance through the program, and existing policies in effect would not be renewed. Because flood insurance is required for federally-backed mortgages on properties in known flood areas, properties could not be easily bought or sold. Furthermore, relief in federal disaster declarations would not be available to flood damaged properties in known flood hazard areas.”
