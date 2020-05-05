Future of Health Care
To the Editor:
While waiting for a resolution to the COVID-19 crisis we need to be looking to the future of health care in general. We have continued to struggle with unaffordable premiums, unaffordable deductibles, and unaffordable co-pays, forcing choices between health care and food, rent, mortgages, clothes, tuition,….add to that the millions of people who just don’t have health care coverage at all, we need to do something about it.
Kevin Mullin, chair of the Vermont Green Mountain Care Board, publicly acknowledged last August that “These rates are not affordable. We acknowledge they are not affordable”.
The unaffordable costs of health care afflict our schools, our highway departments, our towns and our police forces. Not only do we pay as individuals for our health insurance premiums, we also get a double hit by paying the health care costs of our public agencies.
