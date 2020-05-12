Future of Our State Colleges
To the Editor:
As we look to the future of our State Colleges we have to take a step back and look at what the impact would be without our State Colleges. The best example i can give you on what that impact would look like is to experience a shortage in our local labor force.
I’m a General manager for the Fastenal Company in Littleton, NH. We help to further educate Northern Vermont University students enrolled in the Business Internship program,by providing these students with valuable hands-on business experience leading them to fill part-time and full-time paid positions.As a Fastenal employer,we are able to expand our work force with these young adults.Additional benefits of the attaining internship students and employing them in a business setting is that these students remain locally here in VT and Northern NH.These wage earning students help to improve our local economy and bring life to our neighboring towns.
NVU is a not only a great school to get an education but it is also helps to mold the future of our small little piece of this world.Please,let’s get creative on how we can keep funding these colleges! Thank you!
