Future of Social Security
To the Editor:
No, It’s Not Democrats Who Threaten Social Security and Medicare.
A C-SPAN caller voiced her fear that Democrats would get rid of Medicare and Social Security. An article about black men who support Trump mentioned concerns that Biden would cut Medicare and Social Security. I’ve heard the same in everyday conversations.
That level of ignorance by people who care about these programs is unforgivable. It is Republicans and conservatives who have always sought to kill these programs. It takes little effort to find public information showing that beyond a hint of a shadow of doubt t. In 1935 George B. Chandler, of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, testified: “This legislation starts this country on a pathway from which there will be no retreat in the course of the next two generations. When the time comes, as it surely will, to reverse these policies, incalculable harm will have been done to the character of the population.”
