Future Population

Ron Pal, in a number of Caledonian letters, has made the point that there are just too many people in the world. At least some academics would agree with him. Wes Jackson and Robert Jensen wrote a book, Inconvenient Apocalypse, and in it they make the same point, there are just too many people in the world. The professors characterize human overcrowding, species extinctions, and widespread toxic destruction of earth as the consequence of the use of carbon dense fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal. They make the case that a world population of 2 billion would be sustainable, but big lifestyle and economic changes are necessary. A sobering and thought-provoking read.
