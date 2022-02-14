Future Tax Burdens

The January 19th, 2022 issue of the Caledonian-Record informed us – those that subscribe – that federal grant funds known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to add eight new employees to our local school system. Of course, these new hires “will not be funded by local taxpayers”.
Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca said, “the new positions created with the federal funding are not guaranteed to continue once the federal grant money runs out” . What he did not say, is that the new positions are guaranteed to be discontinued WHEN the ESSER II funds run out. Later on, he said, “I certainly don’t expect this kind of money in public education for a long time.” If you believe the eight new positions will be discontinued, then I have a bridge that I would like to sell you.
In addition, “The school also plans to hire five other positions next year using local taxes”. Thirteen new employees for a school system that is declining, or expected to decline, in student population.
“The result will be an estimated $46.63 reduction in the local education tax on a $141,310 home in St. Johnsbury.”
The reduction sounds great. If you believe these reductions will continue, then I still have that bridge for sale and the transaction will be completed with a quit claim deed.
Note: All quoted items were taken from the aforesaid article.
