Future Waste Needs

This goes out to my North Country neighbors. I am writing out of concern relative to the near-future waste disposal needs of the towns in the North Country, including Coos and Grafton Counties.
I have sent a version of this letter to state and local representatives for each of those counties and the towns within and I urge each of you to do the same as our voices must be heard. Currently, most towns in the North Country send their waste to the NCES landfill in Bethlehem, run by Casella Waste Systems. As you probably know, that landfill is nearing the end of its life as it reaches its permitted capacity (as early as April 2020 per NH DES as the Stage V expansion reaches capacity a FULL YEAR pre-maturely!) and Casella has set its eyes upon Forest Lake as the future for its garbage empire in the Northeastern US. This would be very bad for the North Country, including Coos and Grafton Counties as such a development would depress the surrounding area, which is a tourist destination as well as a vacation/second/retirement home for so many because of the wonderful surroundings and atmosphere. Property values will decline, people will leave, both Whitefield and Littleton will likely be impacted the most, with heavy truck traffic daily as out of state garbage is delivered to the proposed Dalton site on Route 116. I won’t go into the environmental impact this will have as well (FYI, recent baseline water tests for the lake confirm it is very pristine). A landfill at Forest Lake just won’t do, so frankly, and I envision this will become a battle much akin to the Northern Pass fight. Despite the enactment of Emergency Temporary Zoning by the citizens of Dalton, who also do not want a landfill at Forest Lake, we know Casella has not, nor will they, go away. We really don’t need them, either. If one examines the legislative report on waste and recycling, NH has landfill capacity for New Hampshire trash, it’s the out of state trash that is filling up our precious landfill space. Casella needs NH, much more than we need them, so they can continue to import trash from out of state and profit at our collective expense. Obviously, the Interstate Commerce Clause prohibits the state from stopping the flow of trash from out of state into our borders. However, if Casella doesn’t have a home in NH in the very near future, we solve part of that problem, leaving Waste Management as the only other private corporation importing trash into NH.
At this point, I think it prudent that the elected leadership of the North Country begin to look at what we are going to do with waste, especially if:
