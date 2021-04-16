FXR
To the Editor:
Fifty years ago, on Sun. Apr. 18, 1971, beloved St. Johnsbury Academy faculty member and Scale City citizen, Francis X. Ryan, died in West Groton, Mass. of a heart attack at the age of forty-five (45). A few remembrances of the man are appropriate at this half-century mark of his passing. Born and raised in Salem, Mass., Ryan served as a Radioman Second Class in the United States Naval Reserve during World War II in The Pacific Theater of operations aboard the light cruiser U.S.S. Pasadena (CL-65) (five battle stars – Iwo Jima, Formosa, Okinawa, Luzon, and the Tokyo Plain). Following the war, Frank Ryan received his bachelor of science in business administration degree from Boston University (1950) and his master of education degree from Salem State College (1962).
In 1951, Ryan accepted a position at SJA as a typing/commercial mathematics instructor. Throughout the 1950s, he taught in the commercial department at the Academy as well as serving as the line coach under the late head football coaches Norman Rand, Henry Majkut, and James Burlingame. Ryan was also assistant basketball coach under head coach Donald M. Jacobs and Academy varsity baseball coach for a number of years in the 1950s. He was long associated with Academy Winter Carnival and graduation activities. In the mid-1960s, Frank Ryan assumed the duties as head of the SJA guidance department. In that capacity, he was very effective in assisting Hilltopper students in obtaining college acceptances, military enlistments, and employment in the private and government sectors.
Around town, Ryan served as an usher and parish council member at St. Aloysius and St. John the Evangelist parishes; as a Caledonia County Democratic chairman; a member of the Vermont Social Welfare Board; a member of the Vermont-New York City Youth Project; a trustee of Northeast Kingdom Mental Health; a trustee of Middlesex College; a member of the Salem (Mass.) planning commission; a Synapse Club member; and he became “active in statewide politics during the presidential campaign of the late John F. Kennedy in 1960.” (Associated Press Wire, Vermont Bureau, “Francis X. Ryan, St. Johnsbury, Dies,” Tues. Apr. 20, 1971).
The late Caledonian-Record editor Donald Hovey perhaps best summed up Frank Ryan’s life in St. Johnsbury as follows, in part: “St. Johnsbury said good-bye today to one of its best-loved and most valuable persons, Frank Ryan […] Frank’s life and generous spirit touched just about everybody in St. Johnsbury. For 20 years he gave of himself without reserve or qualification to every organization, or group, or person that needed him, especially if they even faintly resembled an underdog. He did not wait to be asked, but assumed leadership in dozens of situations and for dozens of causes that desperately needed a committed advocate.” (“Man of Action,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. Apr. 21, 1971). A man of action, indeed, and one of the tireless agents of civic betterment in St. Johnsbury from 1951-1971. His good deeds are recalled and have stood the test of time over the past fifty years.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
