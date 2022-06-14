What determines gas and fuel oil prices? First, crude oil price which depends on supply and demand and geo-political events, like the Ukrainian war. Second, are the refinery costs. The petroleum industry has been reticent in constructing new refineries. A third cost is that of taxes. The fourth cost is for transportation and MARKETING. The only cost that is under government control is that of taxes, which both the state and federal governments use to maintain highways and bridges.
Construction of the Keystone pipeline would not have caused a decrease in gas prices since it was designed to aid in the export of US oil. The US has exported more oil than it imported. While it may be convenient to blame the present administration for high gas and fuel oil prices, the truth is that the real cost is consistent with “normal” business practices and unforeseen political events.
