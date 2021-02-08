Gas Rising
To The Editor:
We are on our way to being secluded in our homes even more so then we have been with the Wuhan virus. On February 1st , the gas prices at the three stations that were observed by the undersigned on December 1st, 2020, had gone up by an average of more than thirty-five cents per gallon for “regular”. An average increase of 18%. Keep the faith, we are making friends with other petroleum producing nations that yearn for U.S. currency.
Respectfully,
Andrew Dussault
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
