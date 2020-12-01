Gasoline Prices
To the Editor:
This morning ( Dec. 1st, 2020 ), while making a grocery run, I took note of the varying prices of gas at the stations I drove past. Three establishments had prices that were below two dollars per gallon — $1.969, $1.949 and $1.999. I wonder what the prices will be on Memorial Day 2021.
Sincerely,
Andrew Dussault
