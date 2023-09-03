Gendreau’s Anti-LGBTQ Stance

“…what went up (there) is not good…is not good, and I do not want that in our town. I don’t want it to be here.” These are some of the comments from a public statement by District 1 State Senator, Carrie Gendreau speaking from her role as a Littleton select board member. What was she objecting to? A three-part mural on the side of the Jing Fong building that expresses a welcoming message to everyone. The art was commissioned and installed through the cooperation of the NOCO Mural Project (with a grant from United Way) and North Country Pride explicitly to represent diversity, equity and inclusion in the town of Littleton.
Gendreau recognized that this art is mounted on private property and, as such, is outside the control of the Select Board adding “but I don’t like it.” Gendreau said: “We need to be very careful about what kind of artwork goes up. This last art work that went up on the side of the Jing Fong building…I would encourage anyone to research what that really means. It’s a very uncomfortable thing because it makes it sound like I’m anti….whatever….. I’m not.”
Gendreau may deny that she is “anti…whatever,” but, in my opinion, her statements and behavior are clearly disparaging of the LGBTQ community and their presence in Littleton and surrounding towns. Those sentiments make her utterly unsuited for any public office. She should be ashamed, and her constituents should be questioning whether she should resign.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
