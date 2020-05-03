Geometry Graduations
To the Editor:
Create graduation circles using high school geometry.
For a car-free yet safe graduation, divide the graduates into groups of 15 or fewer. On a sports field, calculate 8 feet per student, and lime a circle with enough circumference to keep students 8 feet apart. Mark the spots where each student will stand.
In the center of the circle place a couple of mikes, a boom box for music, and a long table for the sanitized diplomas. This is where two school officials will stand, 6 feet apart.
