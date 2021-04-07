George Floyd Revisited
To the Editor:
My letter to the editor about George Floyd making poor “Choices” in his life was criticized by two people that responded to my letter. I decided to send one of them a copy of my article “Choices”.
In my letter to them I invited them to our house over a cup of tea so we could meet each other face to face and talk about George Floyd and talk about the article “Choices”. That was 10 days ago. I got nothing but silence from them.
Anyhow George Floyd is dead because he made poor “Choices”. The policeman made poor “Choices”. George resisted arrest. That was a poor choice. He was on drugs, that was a poor “Choice”. George violated at least 2 of my Adulthood topics. Adulthood 101-4 Getting Rid of Bad Habits and Adulthood 101-8 Personal Relationships. In Personal Relationships is Proverb 13-20: “He that walketh with wise men shall be wise, but a companion of fools shall be destroyed”. George Floyd was destroyed.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
