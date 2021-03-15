George Floyd vs Ben Carson
To the Editor:
Here are stories of two men, fatherless children, born in poverty. Both became famous for different reasons. Floyd is not with us anymore because he made poor “Choices”. To start his intentions were good, but the “Preditors” I warned about in my article “Choices” got to him namely drug abuse. On the other hand, Ben Carson followed my recipe to success in “Choices” and is alive and well.
In fact Ben Carson almost became President instead of Donald Trump. Here the voting public made poor “Choices”. What a different world it would have been had he been elected President. Look at yourselves in the mirror.You had a chance but you blew it.
Again, my article “Choices” is the recipe Ben Carson followed to success. George Floyd was taken from us by the PREDITORS of humankind that I warned about in my article “Choices.” His drug use got him in a string of crimes and prison. He never would have had the unfortunate ending for his life. He did have good intentions in his life but PREDITORS got to him.
I hadn’t written much in the last week as I was seeing what people were writing in their letters to editor. Most of it Republicans snipping at Democrats, Democrats snipping at Republicans. All of this not helping the poor. My recipe in Choices” is the solution. It is the recipe Ben Carson followed a long time before I wrote this article. The Caledonian won’t print it because it’s too long?? You out there wouldn’t care about a recipe out of poverty??
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
