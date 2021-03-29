Georgia’s Jim Crow 2.0 Law
To the Editor:
If a picture is worth a thousand words, the photo of Gov. Brian Kemp signing Georgia’s new voting law tells us a lot about the real intent of that law. He was flanked by six White men
as he signed the bill into law under a painting of Callaway Plantation that built its wealth with enslavement of 319 Blacks.
Adding evidence that the law is Jim Crow 2.0 is the juxtaposition of that photo with the video of a peaceful Black female state legislator being arrested outside the governor’s office because she knocked on his door while the signing ceremony took place. Her question is the same one I have: If that law was truly about voter fraud, why did the governor believe he had to sign it behind closed doors?
I wonder if all those speaking out about the loss of liberty because of a mask mandate are equally upset about the loss of liberty when it is illegal for a person to knock on an elected official’s door?
Georgia’s voting law is one of the more than 250 current voter suppression bills proposed in over thirty states. The justification for these bills is the Big Lie conspiracy theory that states that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election by a landslide but was stolen because of voter fraud.
I realize that some folks believe that voter fraud is a real problem and that these laws are necessary. Some may not believe that these are another round of Jim Crow laws either. I don’t think there is much that could be said to convince them otherwise, but I do have a couple of questions for them.
The bill makes giving water or food to voters waiting in line to vote illegal. I don’t see how giving relief to people waiting to vote in the hot Georgia sun promotes voter fraud. How does it?
The voting law in Georgia was passed with only Republican votes. Are those who think that the American Relief Act was not bi-partisan also criticizing Georgia’s law for not being bi-partisan? If not, what is the difference given that both passed on a party-line vote?
When it comes to voting laws, Vermont is showing the rest of the country how it should be done. Republicans and Democrats are working together to pass a law that makes voting more accessible. S.15 passed the senate in a bi-partisan manner with Senator Benning’s amendment and it is supported by Governor Scott.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
